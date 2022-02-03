Car prices are still bonkers. These 15 models now cost more to buy used than new.

- Used-car prices have been on the rise for months amid a shortage of new vehicles.
- Some used cars are now worth thousands more than their new, hard-to-find counterparts.
- Models that cost more used include the Toyota Tacoma, Tesla Model 3, and Ford Bronco Sport.
You’re probably sick and tired of hearing about how expensive cars have become. Heck, we may be getting a wee bit tired of writing about it.
But today’s absurd car market persists regardless of your or our feelings about it. And a lingering shortage of automotive-grade computer chips means that the scant supply of new cars — and consequently, inflated prices — will be with us for quite some time.
The new-car shortage has had some interesting (alternatively: cuckoo bananas) impacts on the cost of used vehicles. Namely: some popular models are in such short supply that people are paying more for a lightly-used vehicle than a brand-new one. Rather than suffer through the long wait for a new car, some buyers are paying a premium for a slightly older one with some mileage that they can have right now.
The automotive research site iSeeCars analyzed 1.5 million new and used car sales in January to identify 15 models that are now worth more lightly used than new. On the whole, lightly-used vehicles asked 1.3% more than their new counterparts. iSeeCars defined “lightly used” as used vehicles from the 2020 or 2021 model years.
The list includes trendy SUVs but also some compact economy cars, indicating that even the most budget-conscious consumers are being forced to pay up. Check out the full list below:
15. Hyundai Accent
- Average price new: $US17,930 ($AU25,197)
- Average price used: $US19,940 ($AU28,022)
- Difference: 11.2%, $US2,010 ($AU2,825)
14. Toyota Sienna
- Average price new: $US45,187 ($AU63,501)
- Average price used: $US50,261 ($AU70,631)
- Difference: 11.2%, $US5,074 ($AU7,130)
13. GMC Yukon
- Average price new: $US72,998 ($AU102,584)
- Average price used: $US81,256 ($AU114,188)
- Difference: 11.3%, $US8,258 ($AU11,605)
12. Subaru Crosstrek
- Average price new: $US30,221 ($AU42,469)
- Average price used: $US33,744 ($AU47,420)
- Difference: 11.7%, $US3,524 ($AU4,952)
11. Kia Rio
- Average price new: $US17,881 ($AU25,128)
- Average price used: $US19,971 ($AU28,065)
- Difference: 11.7%, $US2,090 ($AU2,937)
10. Kia Telluride
- Average price new: $US45,924 ($AU64,537)
- Average price used: $US51,476 ($AU72,339)
- Difference: 12.1%, $US5,552 ($AU7,802)
9. Toyota C-HR
- Average price new: $US26,510 ($AU37,254)
- Average price used: $US29,740 ($AU41,793)
- Difference: 12.2%, $US3,230 ($AU4,539)
8. Toyota Tacoma
- Average price new: $US37,023 ($AU52,028)
- Average price used: $US41,553 ($AU58,394)
- Difference: 12.2%, $US4,530 ($AU6,366)
7. Chevrolet Suburban
- Average price new: $US70,454 ($AU99,008)
- Average price used: $US79,560 ($AU111,805)
- Difference: 12.9%, $US9,106 ($AU12,797)
6. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- Average price new: $US35,784 ($AU50,287)
- Average price used: $US41,082 ($AU57,732)
- Difference: 14.8%, $US5,298 ($AU7,445)
5. Chevrolet Trailblazer
- Average price new: $US27,360 ($AU38,449)
- Average price used: $US31,630 ($AU44,449)
- Difference: 15.6%, $US4,270 ($AU6,001)
4. Ford Bronco Sport
- Average price new: $US35,184 ($AU49,444)
- Average price used: $US40,950 ($AU57,547)
- Difference: 16.4%, $US5,766 ($AU8,103)
3. Tesla Model 3
- Average price new: $US46,614 ($AU65,506)
- Average price used: $US54,914 ($AU77,170)
- Difference: 17.8%, $US8,300 ($AU11,664)
2. Chevrolet Corvette
- Average price new: $US82,457 ($AU115,876)
- Average price used: $US99,102 ($AU139,267)
- Difference: 20.2%, $US16,645 ($AU23,391)
1. Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- Average price new: $US175,916 ($AU247,213)
- Average price used: $US238,621 ($AU335,332)
- Difference: 35.6%, $US62,705 ($AU88,119)
