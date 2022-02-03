Search

Car prices are still bonkers. These 15 models now cost more to buy used than new.

Tim Levin
Toyota Tacoma
The Tacoma. Toyota
  • Used-car prices have been on the rise for months amid a shortage of new vehicles. 
  • Some used cars are now worth thousands more than their new, hard-to-find counterparts. 
  • Models that cost more used include the Toyota Tacoma, Tesla Model 3, and Ford Bronco Sport. 

You’re probably sick and tired of hearing about how expensive cars have become. Heck, we may be getting a wee bit tired of writing about it. 

But today’s absurd car market persists regardless of your or our feelings about it. And a lingering shortage of automotive-grade computer chips means that the scant supply of new cars — and consequently, inflated prices — will be with us for quite some time

The new-car shortage has had some interesting (alternatively: cuckoo bananas) impacts on the cost of used vehicles. Namely: some popular models are in such short supply that people are paying more for a lightly-used vehicle than a brand-new one. Rather than suffer through the long wait for a new car, some buyers are paying a premium for a slightly older one with some mileage that they can have right now.

The automotive research site iSeeCars analyzed 1.5 million new and used car sales in January to identify 15 models that are now worth more lightly used than new. On the whole, lightly-used vehicles asked 1.3% more than their new counterparts. iSeeCars defined “lightly used” as used vehicles from the 2020 or 2021 model years.

The list includes trendy SUVs but also some compact economy cars, indicating that even the most budget-conscious consumers are being forced to pay up. Check out the full list below:

15. Hyundai Accent

2020 Hyundai Accent.
The 2020 Accent. Hyundai
  • Average price new: $US17,930 ($AU25,197)
  • Average price used: $US19,940 ($AU28,022)
  • Difference: 11.2%, $US2,010 ($AU2,825)

14. Toyota Sienna

2021 Toyota Sienna.
The 2021 Sienna. Toyota
  • Average price new: $US45,187 ($AU63,501)
  • Average price used: $US50,261 ($AU70,631)
  • Difference: 11.2%, $US5,074 ($AU7,130)

13. GMC Yukon

2020 GMC Yukon Denali
2020 Yukon Denali. GMC
  • Average price new: $US72,998 ($AU102,584)
  • Average price used: $US81,256 ($AU114,188)
  • Difference: 11.3%, $US8,258 ($AU11,605)

12. Subaru Crosstrek

An orange 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Premium next to gray hills.
2020 Crosstrek Premium. Subaru
  • Average price new: $US30,221 ($AU42,469)
  • Average price used: $US33,744 ($AU47,420)
  • Difference: 11.7%, $US3,524 ($AU4,952)

11. Kia Rio

A blue 2020 Kia Rio subcompact sedan on a road.
2020 Rio. Kia
  • Average price new: $US17,881 ($AU25,128)
  • Average price used: $US19,971 ($AU28,065)
  • Difference: 11.7%, $US2,090 ($AU2,937)

10. Kia Telluride

Image
2020 Kia Telluride. Kristen Lee/Business Insider
  • Average price new: $US45,924 ($AU64,537)
  • Average price used: $US51,476 ($AU72,339)
  • Difference: 12.1%, $US5,552 ($AU7,802)

9. Toyota C-HR

2021 Toyota C-HR
The 2021 C-HR. Toyota
  • Average price new: $US26,510 ($AU37,254)
  • Average price used: $US29,740 ($AU41,793)
  • Difference: 12.2%, $US3,230 ($AU4,539)

8. Toyota Tacoma

The 2020 Toyota Tacoma.
The 2020 Tacoma. Toyota
  • Average price new: $US37,023 ($AU52,028)
  • Average price used: $US41,553 ($AU58,394)
  • Difference: 12.2%, $US4,530 ($AU6,366)

7. Chevrolet Suburban

The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban.
The 2021 Suburban. Chevrolet
  • Average price new: $US70,454 ($AU99,008)
  • Average price used: $US79,560 ($AU111,805)
  • Difference: 12.9%, $US9,106 ($AU12,797)

6. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
The 2021 RAV4 Hybrid. Toyota
  • Average price new: $US35,784 ($AU50,287)
  • Average price used: $US41,082 ($AU57,732)
  • Difference: 14.8%, $US5,298 ($AU7,445)

5. Chevrolet Trailblazer

2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
The 2021 Trailblazer. Chevrolet
  • Average price new: $US27,360 ($AU38,449)
  • Average price used: $US31,630 ($AU44,449)
  • Difference: 15.6%, $US4,270 ($AU6,001)

4. Ford Bronco Sport

Image
Bronco Sport. Ford
  • Average price new: $US35,184 ($AU49,444)
  • Average price used: $US40,950 ($AU57,547)
  • Difference: 16.4%, $US5,766 ($AU8,103)

3. Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3.
The Model 3. Tesla
  • Average price new: $US46,614 ($AU65,506)
  • Average price used: $US54,914 ($AU77,170)
  • Difference: 17.8%, $US8,300 ($AU11,664)

2. Chevrolet Corvette

Image
2020 Chevrolet Corvette. Kristen Lee/Business Insider
  • Average price new: $US82,457 ($AU115,876)
  • Average price used: $US99,102 ($AU139,267)
  • Difference: 20.2%, $US16,645 ($AU23,391)

1. Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG G-Class SUV.
The 2021 G63 AMG. Mercedes-Benz
  • Average price new: $US175,916 ($AU247,213)
  • Average price used: $US238,621 ($AU335,332)
  • Difference: 35.6%, $US62,705 ($AU88,119)

More From Business Insider Australia

About the Author
Tim Levin