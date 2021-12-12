Used-car prices have been climbing for months. These 15 models are now worth more used than new.

The Tacoma costs $US4,500 ($AU6,274) more to buy used than new, according to a recent study. Toyota

Supply-chain issues have sent the price of used cars soaring for much of the last two years.

Since people can’t find the new cars they’re looking for, they’re flocking to the used market.

Some particularly in-demand models from Tesla, Toyota, and GM are now worth more used than new.

Supply-chain issues have slammed coveted goods from cream cheese to cars. Shortages have hit the US vehicle market so hard, in fact, that bizarre things have started happening.

Amid a dwindling supply of new cars, used vehicles have experienced record price increases over the last year and a half. Moreover, things are so out of whack that more than a dozen models now cost more to buy lightly used than new, according to a November study from automotive research site iSeeCars.

This has been happening for months now, but iSeeCars has identified the 15 models that are experiencing this sort of backward pricing as of November.

The issue here is that new versions of popular vehicles have become increasingly scarce on dealer lots. Rather than suffer through a long wait for a brand-new vehicle, buyers are paying top dollar for slightly older ones with some mileage. For some particularly popular models, that means shelling out above MSRP.

While this doesn’t bode well for buyers, it’s great news for sellers. If you bought one of the identified models in the last couple of years, you may be in the perfect position to make thousands by selling your vehicle privately or to a dealer.

iSeeCars analyzed more than 1 million new and used cars listed for sale during the first half of November. It compared the asking prices for new vehicles (2021 and 2022 models) with the asking prices for lightly used ones (2020 and 2021 models with between 10,780 and 16,171 miles (26,025km) on the odometer).

See the full list of 15 models below:

1. Tesla Model Y

The Model Y. Tesla

Average price new: $US56,685 ($AU79,026)

Average price used: $US64,930 ($AU90,520)

Difference: $US8,245 ($AU11,494), 14.5%

(Because Tesla sells directly to consumers, iSeeCars estimated new Tesla prices based on their MSRP and the distribution of trims on the used market.)

2. Toyota Tacoma

The Tacoma. Toyota

Average price new: $US37,339 ($AU52,055)

Average price used: $US41,905 ($AU58,420)

Difference: $US4,567 ($AU6,367), 12.2%

3. Toyota Tundra

The Tundra. Toyota

Average price new: $US47,322 ($AU65,972)

Average price used: $US52,850 ($AU73,679)

Difference: $US5,528 ($AU7,707), 11.7%

4. Dodge Charger

The Dodge Charger. Stellantis

Average price new: $US38,587 ($AU53,795)

Average price used: $US42,375 ($AU59,076)

Difference: $US3,788 ($AU5,281), 9.8%

5. Honda Civic (hatchback)

The Civic hatchback. Honda

Average price new: $US27,089 ($AU37,765)

Average price used: $US29,735 ($AU41,454)

Difference: $US2,646 ($AU3,689), 9.8%

6. Tesla Model 3

The Model 3. Tesla

Average price new: $US49,652 ($AU69,221)

Average price used: $US54,215 ($AU75,582)

Difference: $US4,563 ($AU6,361), 9.2%

7. Toyota RAV4

The RAV4. Toyota

Average price new: $US31,492 ($AU43,904)

Average price used: $US34,373 ($AU47,920)

Difference: $US2,881 ($AU4,016), 9.1%

8. Kia Telluride

2020 Kia Telluride. Kristen Lee/Business Insider

Average price new: $US46,429 ($AU64,727)

Average price used: $US50,295 ($AU70,117)

Difference: $US3,866 ($AU5,390), 8.3%

9. GMC Yukon

2021 Yukon Denali. GMC

Average price new: $US72,870 ($AU101,589)

Average price used: $US78,352 ($AU109,232)

Difference: $US5,483 ($AU7,644), 7.5%

10. Subaru Crosstrek

Crosstrek. Subaru

Average price new: $US30,039 ($AU41,878)

Average price used: $US31,785 ($AU44,312)

Difference: $US1,746 ($AU2,434), 5.8%

11. Chevrolet Tahoe

The 2021 Tahoe. Chevrolet

Average price new: $US65,518 ($AU91,340)

Average price used: $US69,277 ($AU96,580)

Difference: $US3,760 ($AU5,242), 5.7%

12. Subaru WRX

WRX. Subaru

Average price new: $US34,166 ($AU47,631)

Average price used: $US36,029 ($AU50,229)

Difference: $US1,863 ($AU2,597), 5.5%

13. Honda Civic (sedan)

The 2021 Civic sedan. Honda

Average price new: $US24,223 ($AU33,770)

Average price used: $US25,499 ($AU35,549)

Difference: $US1,275 ($AU1,777), 5.3%

14. Hyundai Palisade

2020 Palisade. Hyundai

Average price new: $US46,706 ($AU65,114)

Average price used: $US49,038 ($AU68,365)

Difference: $US2,332 ($AU3,251), 5.0%

15. Toyota Corolla

Corolla sedan. Toyota

Average price new: $US23,677 ($AU33,009)

Average price used: $US24,776 ($AU34,541)

Difference: $US1,099 ($AU1,532), 4.6%