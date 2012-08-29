Use This Video To Remix Your Own Old Spice Ad

Wieden + Kennedy has outdone itself with this remixable music video for Old Spice starring Terry Crews. The Old Spice Guy flexes his muscles to trigger an impressive list of instruments — snare drums, bass drums, tom-toms, tambourines, sausages (they fall from the ceiling on his command), guitar, bike horn, woodblock, and a flame sax that he ignites by blowing in to a tube.
At the end of the video, it becomes interactive, allowing users to use their keyboards to play their own song via Crews’ muscles.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.