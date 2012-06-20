Use This Easy Trick To Immediately Know When Your Email's Been Hacked

Photo: Flickr LWY

We’ve all gotten those weird and inexplicable emails from our friends’ addresses full of links to discount prescription drugs and cheap real estate.Here’s a tip from Reddit that we found via Apartment Therapy on how you can know if your email’s been compromised in a similar way.



“Always have a fake email address in your contact list; if a bot starts sending out spam as you, you’ll get an Undeliverable Email notice.”

Make sure that it’s an impossible email address full of junk characters, like [email protected]&!.com. If a bot starts combing your email address book and sends an email to that address, you’ll get a notification pretty much instantly.

If it happens to you, change your password right away.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.