Use These Price Comparison Apps To Get The Best Deal

You can save your small business a lot of money by developing smart shopping habits, and there are lots of apps that make it easy.We’ve put together 10 recommended apps that will help you make informed shopping decisions the next time you need to make a purchase.
Whether you’re an iPhone fan or an Android devotee, there’s something on this list for you.
Red Laser turns your iPhone into a barcode scanner. Scan a product's barcode and the app searches the internet for the best possible deal.
Price: free
Often times, the best prices can be found on Amazon without having to look elsewhere. Try shopping on their app.
Price: free, also available on Android
Save Benjis lets you find the best price by scanning a barcode or by searching a keyword. Find the best price on 'spaghetti' or scan a barcode for pasta.
Price: $0.99, also available on Android
Use Shopper to keep a shopping list, track coupons, find stores close to you, and of course, scan barcodes.
Price: $0.99
Consider bidding on an item through eBay to score a lower price than you thought possible.
Price: free, also available on Android
PriceGrabber searches thousands of internet retailers in helping you find the lowest price on whatever item you're after.
Price: free, also available on Android
Use Shopkick to check in to stores while you're out and about. When you do, you earn gift cards. You'll also get access to exclusive deals from Shopkick partners like Best Buy, Target, and Macy's.
Price: free, also available on Android
Grocery IQ lets you edit your grocery list online and sync it with your iPod Touch, iPhone, or iPad. Scan barcodes, share your list, and even organise your list by which aisle each item is in.
Price: free, also available on Android
Google Shopper is for the Android fans out there. Search all kinds of internet retailers by voice and scan barcodes to get the best deal.
Price: free
Would you rather pay $4 per ounce or $0.75 per ounce? Use Apples2Oranges to take the mental maths out of converting units.
Price: $0.99
