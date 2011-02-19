Use These Alternative Twitter Apps Instead Of UberTwitter

Steve Kovach
Bird

Twitter just blocked access to UberMedia’s Twitter apps UberTwitter, Twidroyd, and UberCurrent for policy violations.

If you’re an UberTwitter user, here’s a list of alternative Twitter apps you can use for each major smartphone platform.

iPhone

  • Twitter (free)
  • Echofon (free)
  • TweetDeck (free)

Android

  • Twitter (free)
  • Tweetcaster Pro ($4.99) or Tweetcaster (free, ad supported)
  • Plume (free)

BlackBerry

  • Twitter (free)
  • Tweeter Mobile (free)
  • TweetGenius (free)

We suggest going with the official Twitter app for each platform for now, just in case third parties run into similar problems in the future.

Don’t miss: WAR: Twitter Just Blocked Bill Gross’s UberMedia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.