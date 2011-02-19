Use These Alternative Twitter Apps Instead Of UberTwitter

Twitter just blocked access to UberMedia’s Twitter apps UberTwitter, Twidroyd, and UberCurrent for policy violations.
If you’re an UberTwitter user, here’s a list of alternative Twitter apps you can use for each major smartphone platform.
iPhone
- Twitter (free)
- Echofon (free)
- TweetDeck (free)
Android
- Twitter (free)
- Tweetcaster Pro ($4.99) or Tweetcaster (free, ad supported)
- Plume (free)
BlackBerry
- Twitter (free)
- Tweeter Mobile (free)
- TweetGenius (free)
We suggest going with the official Twitter app for each platform for now, just in case third parties run into similar problems in the future.
Don’t miss: WAR: Twitter Just Blocked Bill Gross’s UberMedia
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.