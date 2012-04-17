Use The 'Sell-By Box' Technique To Eliminate Clutter

Photo: boboroshi via flickr

When you’re going through your books, clothes, or DVDs to sell the ones you don’t use there are usually items that you’re on the fence about keeping or selling.In those cases you should put those items in a box labelled “Sell by X” where X is a date six months or a year into the future.



Personal finance weblog The Simple Dollar advises that as you remove an item to use it, add it back to your regular collection. At the end of six months or a year, take those items that have never been removed from the box and sell them.

You’ll probably find that you never use most of the items and that will result in less clutter and perhaps a few extra dollars.

