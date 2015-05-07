Here's what really happens at a Tesla Supercharger station

One of the biggest perks of owning a $US60,000+ Tesla is that you get free access to their Supercharger stations. For life.

So, if you want to take your Tesla Model S on a road trip, you can pull into any Supercharger station and fully recharge the battery in just half an hour.

We wanted to find out what goes on at these Supercharger stations, and what there is to do while you wait for your Model S to charge. So we drove out of New York City to the nearest one, in Darien, Connecticut.

Produced by Will Wei

