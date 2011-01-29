This H&R Block Killer Will Let You File Your Taxes Online With A Real Accountant

Photo: Teaspiller

The online service Teaspiller is positioning itself as the easiest alternative to brick and mortar accounting shops like H&R block.Think of it as TurboTax where an accountant does the work for you instead of software.



Teaspiller aggregates licensed accountants and lets you search for them nationally and locally to help you find the best quote.

Everything is handled online, with Teaspiller acting as the intermediary between you and your accountant. When you search, you can view each accountant’s resume, customer reviews, and licensing information so you can make the best decision.

After you’ve chosen your accountant, upload all your necessary documents and Teaspiller forwards them to your accountant. There’s also a status box for tracking your tax return’s progress and getting feedback.

Payment is handled online with a credit card — something many accountants normally don’t accept — and Teaspiller claims to be 30% cheaper on average than services like H&R Block.

Teaspiller says an iPhone app is being developed that will let you snap a photo of your W2 and upload it directly to your accountant. It’s a similar concept to TurboTax’s SnapTax app, and should be available in the app store in a few weeks.

If you’re filing a simple tax return, it may be better to stick with TurboTax. But this is a great alternative for people with more complicated returns or who want to save time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.