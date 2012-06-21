Use Social Analytics To Strategically Use & Justify Social Media

“Engaging” on social media is cute, but it’s not useful if you can’t measure the effectiveness of the hard work in time and even some money you are putting into online content. With analytics you can know how effective (or not) your social media is.



I use Dlvr.it for some of my social media posting and it can tell me what content is most popular. Of course Facebook has a good analytics tool and other services such as NutShellMail and Postling help you gain insight to your social media as well.

Simply Measured has a nice suite of analytics features as well, which I encourage you to check out. Instead of trying to convince your boss or your client of the results of their social media platforms, why not SHOW them with charts, graphs and numbers what the results are and why?

They’ve recently added Youtube analytics to their suite of features – which start at $500 a month. However, if you want to see some of their very good free reports check out http://simplymeasured.com/free-social-media-tools/

Their press release reads:

In addition, today Simply Measured launched its Free Report Marketplace, a one-stop-shop for consumers and SMBs to gain insight to key data across YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Klout and Google+. The Free Report Marketplace includes two newly released YouTube reports that allow users to track channel engagement and conduct benchmarking on a limited amount of data. Support for Pinterest, LinkedIn and Instagram analytics is coming soon and is currently accepting beta participants.

