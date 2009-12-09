"Use Google To Make 1000s Of Dollars!" People Sued By Google

Those ubiquitous ads offering mums ways to make tons of money using Google are a scam. You know that. And you may have wondered why they aren’t banned.



Google is hoping to get rid of them, announcing a suit today against Pacific WebWorks and other companies for fraudulent use of trademark.

However, the law may be on the side of the scammers. As is the reality of web enforcement. Google acknowledges this on its corporate blog:

Even as we’re taking legal action to try to cut these sites off at the source, we’re still working constantly to remove scammy URLs from our index, and we’ll permanently disable AdWords accounts that provide a poor or harmful user experience, whether or not they use Google’s trademarks illegally. That said, we can’t guarantee that schemes like these won’t pop up, like the proverbial “Whack-A-Mole”, someplace else online — either on a different network or under a different name.

Google’s suit, which includes detailed and itemized descriptions of the scams, is attached below.

