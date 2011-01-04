How To Use Google's Priority Inbox To Save Time

Photo: Flickr

Gmail rolled out it’s new Priority Inbox feature in August, claiming to save you a time by helping you read the messages that matter most to you.Guess what? It seems to have worked.



Google says that users spend 43 per cent more time reading important emails and 15 per cent less time reading email overall.

If you’re not using Priority Inbox yet, you should be. Especially if you use Gmail for business.

Here are some tips to get you started:

Make sure Priority Inbox is turned on. From Gmail, click Settings then Priority Inbox. Click the bubble next to Show Priority Inbox to enable the feature.

Help Gmail learn which messages are important to you. Click the yellow importance marker for any message that you want in your Priority Inbox. Gmail will automatically mark similar messages as priority in the future.

If an email shows up in your Priority Inbox that you don’t consider to be important, click the not important marker. This will keep similar messages out of your Priority Inbox too.

After reading a priority email, you can click the star to save it in the starred inbox for later.

Make sure to scan the Everything Else inbox at the bottom of your screen for any important messages that may have slipped through. Over time, Gmail will learn your habits and organise mail the way you want.

Click these buttons to prioritise your messages.

