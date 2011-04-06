This App Will Let You Run Android On A Windows PC

BlueStacks, which lets users run Android applications on any x86-based Windows PC, is the latest in a line of attempts to bring the bells and whistles of a mobile operating system to traditional computers.



There’s actually a trend in the market to bring mobile operating systems to traditional desktop computers and notebooks. Apple’s latest operating system, Lion, promises to bring a lot of features from its iPhone operating system to the Mac.

Hewlett-Packard is also bringing WebOS, the mobile operating system for its Pre line of phones and its newest TouchPad tablet, to PCs. The benefit is that mobile applications are so easy to use that tablets and smartphones have replaced traditional computers for a lot of users.

That’s three of the largest mobile operating systems that have either made it, or are on their way, to traditional computers. Research in Motion hasn’t given any kind of indication that it will be bringing any part of its BlackBerry operating system to computers — or the QNX software that its Playbook tablet runs. Windows hasn’t announced whether it will bring any parts of Windows Phone 7 to the next version of Windows — though some leaked screenshots suggest that’s what’s happening in Windows 8.

The software is similar to Parallels Desktop for Mac, which lets Mac users run an instance of the Windows operating system in a window. Both operating systems are basically running simultaneously, so the user doesn’t have to reboot the computer to start a different operating system like some other alternative operating systems require.

In addition to quickly accessing Android applications on a laptop for testing, users could essentially turn a Windows tablet into an Android tablet — though it would probably run less smoothly than a tablet actually built for that purpose. The software handles both touch interfaces and mouse input to interact with the applications.

This post originally appeared on VentureBeat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.