Herbalife Claims The Reason We Didn't Like Their Shakes Is Because We Made Them Without A Blender

We recently had our our co-workers try Herbalife’s Formula 1 shake for the first time. For the most part, people didn’t like the shakes.

Herbalife told us the reason is that we didn’t use a blender for our test. The packaging says stir or blend.

“…we were all disappointed about was the way in which you trialled the shakes – by mixing them with a spoon in a small cup – as it was not representative at all of what a shake should look or taste like,” a company spokesperson said in an email to Business Insider.

“The shakes should be made using a blender and at the bare minimum a handful of ice; and that’s before we get into the many variations of fruits, nuts and other ingredients that can be used to flavour them to taste,” the email said.

Watch the video below:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Produced by William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.