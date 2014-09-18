THE US DOLLAR IS ON A TEAR

Bam.
The dollar is on a damn tear.
Here is a chart of it surging against the Yen after that Fed announcement. Obviously, people believe that rate hikes are coming sooner than previously thought.
This is a continuation of a recent trend, as the dollar has been on a tear for months, crushing naysayers who thought the dollar was finished and doomed.
