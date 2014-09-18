THE US DOLLAR IS ON A TEAR

Joe Weisenthal

Bam.

The dollar is on a damn tear.

Here is a chart of it surging against the Yen after that Fed announcement. Obviously, people believe that rate hikes are coming sooner than previously thought.

Screen Shot 2014 09 17 at 3.48.01 PMFinViz

This is a continuation of a recent trend, as the dollar has been on a tear for months, crushing naysayers who thought the dollar was finished and doomed.

