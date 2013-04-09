The Collapsing Yen Is Near A Major Milestone That Hasn't Been Seen In 4 Years

As we’ve been saying for a while now: Get out your ‘USDJPY 100’ hats.



The diving yen — the result of a new push to ease monetary policy at the Bank of Japan — has pushed the dollar vs the yen to around 99.50. Just last week it was below 93 and just last fall it was in the 70s.

It could happen as soon as tonight.

This chart shows the dollar vs. the yen going back several years. You can see what a move its made just since October.

