USD/JPY Has Broken 80 With No Sign Of The Bank Of Japan

Update 12:31 PM ET: The USD/JPY has now popped back above 80. But it is still bouncing around.



Update 12:18 PM ET: The USD/JPY just broke 80. That’s a 15 year high against the dollar.

The USD/JPY just collapsed, and is now approaching 80. Likely a product of recent negative headlines out of Fukushima.

