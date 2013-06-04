THERE IT GOES: USDJPY Falls Below 100 On Double Whammy Shot Of Weak Data

Easy come, easy go.



A couple weeks ago, Japan’s markets were booming and the yen was weakening thanks to aggressive monetary easing.

Doubts have crepts back in.

The Nikkei has tanked, and the yen has strengthened, sending USDJPY (the dollar against the yen) back below 100.

Some culprits behind the dollar weakening: A weak ISM report and a weak construction spending report.

FinViz

