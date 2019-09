The big currency story continues: The yen is weakening.



New minutes from the Bank of Japan are out, and suggest that some members favoured more easing at the last meeting.

USD vs. JPY is now above 85.

Conversely, the Nikkei is rallying for the second straight day.

