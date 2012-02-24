USDA: Women Spend 48% More Time Cooking And Cleaning Than Men

Photo: Flickr

Finally, some official statistics on the matter.After all these years, men still have it easier, the data show, spending just 46.8 minutes per day on these activities.



According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Americans who are not employed (which would include retirees) spend the most time cleaning and preparing meals among all Americans — 76.1 minutes per day on average.

The poor have it next hardest, spending 70.8 minutes per day making dinner and sweeping the floor.

Here’s the table:

Photo: USDA

