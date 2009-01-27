USDA Will Hold The Hand Of Ethanol Industry

How inefficient is ethanol? So inneficient, even the government needs to give it pointers.



Let that soak in. The government is telling a private industry how to become more nimble.

Reuters: The U.S. Agriculture Department will help the struggling ethanol industry identify the most efficient ways to produce the alternative fuel, so more plants can stay afloat, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday.

The USDA should research, develop and promote “best practices” to improve efficiency at corn-based ethanol plants, which have been hit hard by volatile corn prices, followed by a sharp drop in demand for the biofuel, which is more expensive than gasoline, Vilsack said.

“We need to make sure that the biofuels industry has the necessary support to survive the recent downturn,” Vilsack told reporters.

Our question: Why? If ethanol can’t stand on it’s own (goernment-subsidized) legs–and it appears as though it can’t–then shouldn’t we let the industry fail?

