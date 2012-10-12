Corn Prices Are Surging After A New Crop Report

Corn is up 3.5 per cent after the USDA cut its crop yield forecast by 16 per cent, to 122.8 bushels per acre.



Global corn stocks have fallen to their lowest level in 39 years.

Soybean prices are up about 2 per cent after the USDA cut its crop yield forecast by16 per cent to 35.3 bushels per acre.

Here’s a look at this mornings corn price volatility.

Photo: FinViz

