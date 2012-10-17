Sugar Production Is About To Hit A 12-Year High

Photo: Red Antler

The USDA’s latest report on domestic sugar stocks is bearish for prices.In other words, there’s gonna be a lot of sugar to go around.



The agency is projecting production for 2012/2013 to be 7.9 million tons, the most since 2000.

In the past 12 months, we’ve produced 7.6 tons.

Not surprisingly, prices are gonna go down plummeting: the agency says prices are likely to fall to levels in the high teens (so $0.15-$0.19 per pound), down from their current levels in the 20-cent level.

But U.S. prices are increasingly influenced by global prices, and the agency cautions that there remains some uncertainty — weather abroad in particular could change pricing models.

So what uses sugar sweetener (aka sucrose)?

Every sweet cereal you can think of

Ice cream

Ritz crackers

The full list is here.

