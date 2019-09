The USDA’s CPI outlook is showing 3 to 4 per cent inflation for food prices next year as the full effects of the drought are felt.



Beef and veal prices are likely to see as ranchers cull their herds, according to USDA economist Ricky Volpe.

Here’s the full, ugly scenario:

(Note: Food prices usually rise 2.8 – 2.9 per cent a year.)

Photo: USDA

