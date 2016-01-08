The USDA just released a massive new report on what's actually healthy

The USDA, one of the government organisations responsible for setting up dietary guidelines, just came out with its major five-year report on guidelines for healthy eating.

The guidelines impact what goes into school lunches and government programs that promote healthy diets.

The recommendations made some major changes in the way they address protein of all kinds and added sugar. Interestingly, the recommendations specifically advised teen boys and adult men to eat less protein in the form of meat, poultry, and eggs.

As for sugar, the new guidelines limit sugar to only 10% of daily calories. Same goes for saturated fat, which is now also limited to 10% or less of daily calories.

The guidelines shift the focus more from individual food groups to “healthy eating patterns,” to integrate that healthy eating into everyday life.

The new guidelines also remove past restrictions on cholesterol, which was previously limited to 300 milligrams.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.