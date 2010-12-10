USC Trying To Buy The Land Beneath The L.A. Coliseum

Photo: Bobak Ha’Eri on Wikimedia Commons

The University of Southern California is in talks with the state to purchase the land that the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum sits on. Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena would also be a part of the deal. The deal would make USC its own landlord. USC is also attempting to purchase parking lots in the area to solve its daytime parking issues.



The lease on the land is currently about $600,000 per year.

Check out the 10 Shiniest New Stadiums in Sports >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.