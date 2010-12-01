USC Student-Agent Intends To Represent All Of The School's Future NFL Players

Photo: Bobak Ha’Eri on Wikimedia Commons

Teague Egan, the USC student and certified NFL agent who got a Trojan athlete in trouble last week, said he plans to represent every USC NFL hopeful, including a handful eligible for the 2011 draft, according to the L.A. Times.As an agent, Egan cannot have any agreement with the players. But to those players Egan is simply a friend. So it’s unfeasible for school administrators and college officials to distinguish between friendly conversations and shady agent-athlete relationships.



By agreeing to certify the college student, the NFLPA put the onus on USC and the NCAA to make that very distinction. As the agent signing period nears, it’s clear that was a foolish decision.

This year, USC won’t play in a Bowl game thanks to the Reggie Bush violations (which, of course, include improper communication with an agent) so football players can sign with agents on Sunday, after the Trojan’s final game.

It will certainly be interesting to see how quickly some Trojans sign with Egan – who takes his inspiration from Drew Rosenhaus, the NFL agent who launched his career befriending players from his alma mater, the University of Miami – and how the NCAA reacts if those quick signings indicate previous agreements were in place.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.