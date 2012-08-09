USC Calls Out Rob Kardashian For Lying About Going To Law School

Photo: Isaac Brekken / Getty Images

Well, this is awkward.If Rob Kardashian is going to attend the University of Southern California’s Gould School of Law, he might want to let them know.



The reality TV fixture tweeted Monday that he would soon be heading back to his undergraduate alma mater.

Photo: Twitter/Rob Kardashian

But on Wednesday, USC Law responded by claiming Kardashian is far from attending any classes.

Photo: Twitter

The reality star didn’t take to Twitter to clear up the confusion, but rather maintain his allegiance to his alma mater.

Photo: Twitter/Rob Kardashian

So to sum it up, Rob Kardashian was, and still is, not a law student. But he is a socktrapreneur.

