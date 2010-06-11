Check Out All The Payoffs To Reggie Bush That Got USC Stripped Of Its Titles

U.S.C. just got banned from future bowl games due to violations involving  former star athlete Reggie Bush while he played for the Trojans.

Basically, a sports management business Bush set up served to fund a series of expenses for the current NFL star.

Those payments have now resulted in U.S.C. being kicked out of NCAA bowl games for the next two years, and forfeiting two previously won titles.

The charges

Source: NCAA Report

The airline ticket

Source: NCAA Report

The new car...and the new rims...and the car alarm...and the audio system.

Source: NCAA Report

The hotel room

Source: NCAA Report

The limousine

Source: NCAA Report

The Vegas trip

Source: NCAA Report

The parents' house

Source: NCAA Report

The furniture

Source: NCAA Report

The cash (in prison)

Source: NCAA Report

The 5 thousand in cash

Source: NCAA Report

