Check Out All The Payoffs To Reggie Bush That Got USC Stripped Of Its Titles

U.S.C. just got banned from future bowl games due to violations involving former star athlete Reggie Bush while he played for the Trojans.



Basically, a sports management business Bush set up served to fund a series of expenses for the current NFL star.

Those payments have now resulted in U.S.C. being kicked out of NCAA bowl games for the next two years, and forfeiting two previously won titles.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.