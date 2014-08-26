USC Football Player Injured After Jumping From 2nd-Floor Balcony To Save Drowning Nephew

USC football player Josh Shaw suffered two sprained ankles on Saturday night after jumping from a second-floor balcony to save his seven-year-old nephew from drowning.
USC’s website has the remarkable story:
“While attending a family social function at his cousin’s apartment in his hometown of Palmdale, Shaw looked on from a second floor balcony to the pool below and saw his 7-year-old nephew, who cannot swim, in distress without help nearby. Shaw instinctively leaped off the balcony, landing painfully on the concrete below.
“He was able to crawl into the pool and ushered his nephew to safety. Despite the intense pain in his legs, he was then able to grab the ladder and lift himself out of the pool with his upper body.
(…)
“‘I would do it again for whatever kid it was, it did not have to be my nephew,’ Shaw said today.”
Shaw, a senior cornerback and a team captain, is considered one of the best at his position in college football.
USC plays Fresno State in its opening game.
