USC Is Threatening To Kill NFL Football In Los Angeles With An Audacious Power Grab

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

USC has the power to veto any plan that involves an NFL team playing in the Los Angeles Coliseum while a new downtown stadium is under construction.The Los Angeles Times reports that the school plans to exercise this power unless the Coliseum gives them a “master lease,” something that “would give the private university near-total control of the publicly owned stadium.”



So basically, USC wants to take over the Coliseum, and they’re threatening to kill pro football in LA unless they get their way.

Any NFL team that moves to LA would have to play a few seasons at a pre-existing stadium while Farmers Field is under construction, and the Coliseum looks like the obvious choice.

But USC is using its veto power — which was written into their 2008 lease with the stadium — to stage a power grab.

According to a memorandum of understanding approved by the City Council this week, an NFL team must sign a contract to play at Farmers Field before its construction can begin.

But if USC blocks the potential team from playing at the Coliseum for a few years, it will be that much harder for Farmers to find a tenant and bring NFL football back to LA.

Coliseum Commission President David Israel is not pleased about USC’s tactics.

“If they want a master lease, they should get a master lease the right way and not by threats and ultimatums,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.