USC Won't Let Its Football Players Attend An Alum's Super Bowl Party

Photo: AP

UPDATE: The NFL has stepped in and cancelled the party, a move unrelated to USC’s decision. Griffen has been arrested twice in the last week: once for public intoxication, and again for felony battery.EARLIER: USC administration prohibited football players from attending a Super Bowl party thrown by former teammate, and Vikings rookie DE Everson Griffen, ESPN reports. Griffen organised a trip to Vegas for much of the Trojan squad.



The administration was uneasy about the trouble that would inevitably unfold when a large group of 20-year-old men descend upon Sin City.

But to validate its stance, USC said it believes party-goers would violate NCAA policy. The school tied the party to another football alum, Jordan Campbell, who is linked to 1st Round Entertainment, an agency firm that was responsible for the impermissible golf cart ride that resulted in running back Dillon Baxter’s one-game suspension this fall.

1st Round Entertainment is headed by USC student Teague Egan, whose NFLPA agent licence was revoked following the Baxter incident.

Griffen urged the university to change its stance and denied that Campbell or 1st Round Entertainment has any affiliation with the party. He’s even charging all participants $100 to ensure that the party abides by NCAA rules. Egan also denied any affiliation to the party.

We’re not sure what’s worse: the fear the NCAA has instilled in schools and players regarding petty “violations” of super-strict rules, the school’s ridiculous display of power over the players during the football off-season, or the trouble the players would likely get in if they attended. What we do know, is that players should probably be given the benefit of the doubt and be permitted to attend their friend’s party.

