USC Fires Coach Lane Kiffin In The Middle Of The Night After A Blowout Loss

The USC Trojans fired coach Lane Kiffin early this morning after the team’s 62-41 loss at Arizona State.

According to the press release, the decision to fire Kiffin was made on the plane home from the game, and he was told when he landed.

The announcement was made at 4:50 a.m. local time.

It’s unusual for coaches to be fired in September, but Kiffin is an exceptional case.

He has been on the hot seat since last fall. He oversaw a dark era for USC football where the team slipped into mediocrity amid NCAA sanctions and the shadow of Pete Carroll. Fans were chanting, “Fire Kiffin!” during the first home game.

USC is 3-2 this year, but 0-2 in the Pac-12. They’ve steadily regressed from Kiffin’s high point in 2011, when his team went 10-2 and finished sixth in the nation.

Kiffin was 28-14 as coach.

