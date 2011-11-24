STUDY: Women STILL Make Up Less Than A Third Of All Roles In Top-Grossing Movies

In a study by USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism to be released on Monday, according to FilmDrunk’s Vince Mancini, researchers confirmed what we (unfortunately) already knew:



Gender inequality is still the star in Hollywood.

USC Annenberg associate professor Stacy L. Smith tells L.A. Times‘ Rebecca Keegan:

“Females represent half of the population and half of moviegoing audiences, but they don’t hit a third of the characters.”

Researchers surveyed the top 100 money-making movies of 2009 and found that “32.8% of the 4,342 speaking characters were female and 67.2% were male.”

Even worse? The percentage is the same as the previous year.

Sorry, progress.

For curiosity’s sake, we tallied up the main cast numbers (via Wikipedia listings) in some of the movies in theatres now and the numbers mostly back up the study:

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part I” — 12 males, 10 females

“Tower Heist” — 7 males, 2 females

“J. Edgar” — 11 males, 3 females

“Immortals” — 16 males, 2 females

Not surprisingly, researchers also concluded that in movies directed by women, more characters were female than in movies directed by men.

So, there is hope of getting rid of Hollywood’s boys club…as long as women can continue to get behind the camera first.

We’re looking at you, Tina Fey.

