This charging cable will solve a major problem with your smartphone

There’s a major problem with smartphones.

Not only do their batteries barely last a day, the batteries themselves get worse and worse over time.

Unfortunately, our regular charging habits are largely to blame for the degrading battery performance in our smartphones. Things like charging overnight or letting your battery fall below 20% too often can put stress on it and cause it to lose some capactity.

It’s tough to actually change those habits. Most of us wake up, unplug our smartphones after it’s been charging to 100% all night, and then we let them drain all day before plugging them back in when we go to bed. It’s convenient, but bad for your smartphone battery.

But a company called UsBidi is making a smart charging cable that will let you keep your bad charging habits that damage you smartphone battery and prevent it from degrading over time.

Once your iPhone or Android phone has reached 100%, the UsBidi charging cable will automatically stop charging it. Simple as that.



It goes a long way to keep your phone’s battery in tip-top shape because continuously charging a battery at 100% for hours (like you would overnight) puts a lot of strain and stress on the chemicals inside, and it eventually wears out the battery. Also, charging generally creates heat, and batteries hate heat.

The UsBidi also claims to charge your phones faster when it’s plugged into a computer. Indeed, phones do charge a lot slower from a computer’s USB port because the output is much smaller than most USB chargers that come with your phone.

UsBidi also says that part of the reason why computer charging is so slow is because the USB connection to your phone is shared with syncing.



The UsBidi charger has a touch switch that stops the syncing from your computer “so that all the power available will be used to boost the charging speed.”

The UsBibi Kickstarter campaign is under way, already amassing $US320,000 of its $US25,000 goal with 29 days to go. It will start shipping to backers in Feburary 2016.

It costs $US16 per charger for backers, and will retail for $US32. It might seem expensive, but I’ve often spent a lot of money on new phones simply because the battery in my previous one could barely hold a charge for half the day because it had degraded so much. Otherwise, my previous phones were still perfectly functional.

