Check Out This $25 USB Stick Computer

Game developer David Braben has built a computer that's the size of a USB stick and costs $25, called the Raspberry Pi.



The computer has one port on either side: just plug in a screen and keyboard, and off you go. The computer has a 700MHz processor and 128 Mb RAM, which is really impressive considering size and price.

It’s not just an impressive engineering accomplishment: because it’s cheap and portable, it can potentially be great for developing countries, particularly in education.

Braben made a fortune with his game development studio Frontier Developments and works on getting more computers in classrooms, especially in developing countries.

(Via Geek.com and BBC News)

