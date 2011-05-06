Check Out This $25 USB Stick Computer

Game developer David Braben has built a computer that’s the size of a USB stick and costs $25, called the Raspberry Pi.
The computer has one port on either side: just plug in a screen and keyboard, and off you go. The computer has a 700MHz processor and 128 Mb RAM, which is really impressive considering size and price.
It’s not just an impressive engineering accomplishment: because it’s cheap and portable, it can potentially be great for developing countries, particularly in education.
Braben made a fortune with his game development studio Frontier Developments and works on getting more computers in classrooms, especially in developing countries.
Here’s a video:
