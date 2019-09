There are so many devices these days that recharge via USB and yet require an adaptor to plug into a regular electric socket, that this makes a lot of sense.



It’s from ThinkGeek:

Photo: ThinkGeek

(Via Electronista)

Don’t Miss: 10 Cool Gadgets To Take On Your Next Business Trip →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.