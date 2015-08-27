USA pushing 'Mr. Robot' finale because a scene is similar to this morning's journalist shooting

USA Network is pushing Wednesday’s finale airing of “Mr. Robot,” because of a scene that is similar to the tragic shooting deaths in Virginia.

A network representative issued the following statement to Business Insider:

“The previously filmed season finale of Mr. Robot contains a graphic scene similar in nature to today’s tragic events in Virginia. Out of respect to the victims, their families and colleagues, and our viewers, we are postponing tonight’s episode. Our thoughts go out to all those affected during this difficult time.”

The season finale will air in its entirety next Wednesday, September 2 at 10 p.m. An encore of the penultimate episode of “Mr. Robot” will air Wednesday at 10 p.m. instead of the finale episode.

More to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.