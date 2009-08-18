Usain Bolt's Amazing Run (VIDEO)

You don’t usually hear much about track & field when it’s not The Olympics, but jeez, Usain Bolt! The Jamaican sprinter absolutely shattered his old 100M dash records — which was itself, solidly below the last record.



In Berlin this weekend, Bolt booked a time of 9.58, a full .11 below his previous mark. Before watching the video — which for now is on YouTube — check out the history of 100M records, courtesy of Wikipedia.

In this area, the pace of human achievement is just staggering.

And here’s the video, which may or may not still be up by the time you check it out.



