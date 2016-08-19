Usain Bolt wins third straight Olympic 200m gold

Usain Bolt became the first Olympian in history to win three consecutive gold medals in the men’s 200m, cruising to victory on Thursday night in Rio.

Along with three consecutive gold medals in the 200m, Bolt has also won gold in the past three Olympic 100m. Should he win gold in the 4x100m relay later this week, he will become the first man in history to win sprinting ‘s elusive triple-triple.

After jogging his way to the final in the 200m earlier this week, Bolt finally appeared to give his full effort on Thursday night in the final, and his time of 19.78 was .41 seconds faster the silver medalist.

Bolt, who usually does not start well, got off the blocks fast and was clearly leading after the turn:

And crossing the finish, he was — as usual — in a league of his own:

Bolt, in somewhat surprising fashion, did not slow down crossing the finish line.

