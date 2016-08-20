Usain Bolt ended the Olympics in the most fitting way

Usain Bolt did it again!

Bolt completed the triple-triple, winning the 4×100-meter relay for the third-straight Olympics, just as he had previously done in the 100 meters and the 200 meters.

And once again, Bolt did it in way that proved he is in a class by himself.

On the exchange from the second to third runners, Jamaica and the United States were virtually tied.

As Bolt took the baton for the final 100 meters, he had about a half-stride lead over both the United States and Japan.

With about 90 meters to go, Japan actually pulled even with Bolt.

For once, it momentarily looked like we had a race and a legitimate challenger to Bolt’s throne.

But this is Usain Bolt we are talking about.

Bolt pulled away down the stretch and it wasn’t even close. Bolt crossed the finish line several meters ahead of any other runner.

