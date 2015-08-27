Usain Bolt starts jogging before the finish line, still destroys everyone in the 200 meters

Usain Bolt won the 200 meters at the 2015 World Championships in dominant fashion, ascending back to the top of the sport 12 months before the Rio Olympics.

Bolt’s time of 19.55 seconds is the fastest time of 2015, his fastest time since the 2012 Olympics, and his fifth-fastest time ever. And he did it while pretty much jogging in the last five meters.

Bolt was even with his rival Justin Gatlin coming down the stretch, but he pulled away, broke a smile, and pointed to his chest as he coasted through the finish line:

Here’s a closer look:

Bolt came into the World Championships in the unfamiliar role of the underdog. He had a miserable year because of injuries and a lack of training. His fastest 200-meter time in 2015 was 20.13 seconds — well behind Gatlin’s world-best of 19.57 seconds.

But in Beijing, Bolt showed why he’s still the world’s greatest sprinter, even at age 29. He won the 100 meters, and then followed it up by blowing everyone away in his favourite event.

Here’s the entire race:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.