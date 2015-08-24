Usain Bolt is still the fastest man alive

Usain Bolt is still the fastest man in the world.

The 100-meter world record holder defended his title as the world’s fastest man on Sunday, winning the 100-meter run in a thrilling race at the IAAF World Championships in Beijing. Bolt ran a seasons-best time of 9.79 seconds for the win.

Justin Gatlin of the US, who has run the fastest time in the world this year at 9.74 seconds, finished second in 9.80 seconds. Trayvon Bromell of the US and Andre De Grasse of Canada, who compete collegiately for Baylor and USC, respectively, finished tied for third.

Ahead of the World Championship’s, Bolt had a seasons best of just 9.87 seconds — a far cry from his world record of 9.58 seconds — and for the first time since 2008, Bolt was not the overwhelming favourite to win the 100. Ahead of Sunday’s final, letsrun.com reported that sports book officially had Gatlin as the favourite.

With his title on Sunday, Bolt has now won the last 6 international 100-meter championships — including the World Championships and Olympics — and though his best time this year is still slower than Gatlin’s, gold medals are what matters.

Watch the race below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

