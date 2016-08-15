Usain Bolt wins 100m, becomes first sprinter to win the 100m in three straight Olympics

Usain Bolt won the men’s 100m in Rio in convincing fashion, pulling away from the field to capture gold in 9.80 seconds and retain the title of “World’s Fastest Man.” With the win, Bolt becomes the first sprinter in history to win gold in the 100m in three consecutive Olympics.

Bolt entered the Rio Olympics as something of a question mark, having dropped out of Jamaican Olympic qualifying five weeks before the Games with a nagging Grade 1 hamstring injury. But after being named to the Olympics by the Jamaican track and field team, he has looked like his old self in Rio.

In the preliminary round of the 100m on Saturday, Bolt looked solid, practically jogging into the semifinal despite an average start. Then, in the semifinal earlier on Sunday night, he again cruised to victory, flashing a toothy smile and looking around at his competitors as he effortlessly flew across the line.

In the final, Bolt got off to a slow start, while American Justin Gatlin looked to be closing in a surprise gold. But then Bolt turned into his top gear, passing Gatlin and again crossing the line well ahead of the field.

Here’s the finish:

Gatlin took silver.

After his victory, Bolt celebrated the only way he knows how, with his famous lightning bolt pose:

Bolt, who is nearly 30, still has the 200m and the 4x100m relay ahead of him in Rio. With his performance on Sunday, Bolt has once again showed the world that he’s the best sprinter to ever live. But was that ever really a doubt?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.