Usain Bolt Will Compete In The 2016 Olympics

Photo: AP

You might wonder what there is left to prove for the man that has declared himself to be the “greatest athlete” ever. In fact, when asked what was left to prove after winning the 200 meters yesterday, Usain Bolt said “nothing really.” But that doesn’t mean the 25-year old is ready to retire.When asked if he will compete in the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Bolt said “definitely.”



“All I have to do is set myself another goal,” said Bolt to NBC. “I definitely want to finish my career at an Olympics, and see if I can do what no one else has ever done before. That’s win again, three times back-to-back. I’m going to go, and we’ll see.”

Of course, Bolt may have other things on his mind between now and Rio as he will try out with Manchester United some time in the near future in the hopes of becoming a professional soccer player.

