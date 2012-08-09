Usain Bolt Will Have A Tryout With Manchester United

Photo: YouTube

Usain Bolt is a huge soccer fan in addition to being the fastest man in the world, and according to Yahoo! Sports, Bolt will get to live out his dream of suiting up for Manchester United. Bolt will report to United’s training ground outside Manchester after the Olympics conclude for a trial with the team.



United defender Rio Ferdinand claims to have brokered the deal on Twitter:

@ usainbolt if you want that trial at Man Utd shout me, I’ll speak to the boss!! Well done in 100m, waiting for you to smash the 200m now! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 7, 2012

@ usainbolt u are jogging the 200m,this isn’t fare! We’ll put you upfront, just run behind defences + scholes will find you but # CanYouFinish — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 7, 2012

@ usainbolt the boss has just said for u to let me know when u want to come down for the trial..get your studs ready after the olympics bro!! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 7, 2012

Manchester United is one of the best club teams in the world, so Bolt’s tryout is nothing more than a publicity stunt. It’s well worth United’s time, though, as pictures of Bolt wearing a United jersey in practice will likely draw a few new fans from around the world.

The video below shows that Bolt’s got a bit of skill with a football, though, so maybe the Premier League is in for a surprise.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

