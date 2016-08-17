The Australian photographer behind Usain Bolt's viral image risked breaking assignment to nail the perfect shot

Getty Images This iconic photo was snapped as Usain Bolt took home the gold.

On Sunday, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt cemented his status as the fastest man alive, capturing the gold in the men’s 100 meters.

The moment was perfectly captured by Getty Images photographer Cameron Spencer. The photo in question shows Bolt leading the pack with a huge smile on his face, like this all comes easy to him. The image quickly went viral and inspired the internet’s imagination:

Imagine being the fastest person in your country but still being so slow that Usain Bolt can smile for the camera pic.twitter.com/bq79NFsJnw — Tyler Grandits (@TylerGrandits) August 15, 2016

*Record scratch* *Freeze frame* Yup, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation. pic.twitter.com/TXU6T6iM3B

— ben/lil boat fanboy (@a7xweeman) August 15, 2016

bae: “come over” bolt: “can’t, gotta run the 100” bae: “my parents aren’t home” pic.twitter.com/Q6N4CXHPO2

— RUSS BENGT$ON (@russbengtson) August 15, 2016

Let me just make an Internet meme while I am winning my 3rd Olympic Gold medal. pic.twitter.com/QfMMS5NKMm

— Ivan Mehta (@IndianIdle) August 15, 2016

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Spencer explained how he shot the now iconic photo. Spencer said that getting the photo was a “risk.” Spencer was there shooting field events and made a quick decision to run across the field, and end up an estimated 20 meters from the track. In doing this, he risked breaking from assignment.

Judging from the end result, the decision was clearly worth it.

“I’m pretty over the moon it worked out the way it did,” Spencer said. “I think [Bolt’s] personality really shines through. He’s a showman, and he loves to entertain the crowd.”

Looking at other photos that night you can tell that Bolt is more than just a runner; he’s also an entertainer who loves to amuse his fans:

Bolt clearly wasn’t the only winner that night. THR reports Spencer’s photo will be entered into submission for a Pulitzer Prize.

Read the full interview at the Hollywood Reporter here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.