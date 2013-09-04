Usain Bolt Will Retire After The 2016 Olympics

Jamaican sprint legend

Usain Bolt plans to retireat age 30 after the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, the AP reports.

It’ll be his third and final Olympics.

He told the AP, “I think it will be a good time to retire, on top and just been dominating for so long.”

Bolt has world records in both the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints. He has six gold medals, and has never lost a race of any kind at the Olympics.

There was talk of him trying out the long jump in 2016, but it’s still unclear if he’s going to follow through with it.

Bolt’s record $US9 million per year sponsorship deal with Puma runs through this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.