Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus just days after a star-studded surprise birthday party in Jamaica

Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus just days after partying in Jamaica with other sports stars to celebrate his 34th birthday.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey, and cricketer Chris Gayle were present at the bash on Friday, according to The Guardian.

Jamaica’s Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton, confirmed to the Jamaica Observer Bolt had tested positive on Monday.

Sterling tested negative for the virus, though will have to take another test upon his return to the United Kingdom, reports Sky Sports.

The eight-time Olympic champion was thrown a huge surprise party for his birthday on Friday.

The guest list was a who’s who of sporting stars with links to the Caribbean island, including Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, and cricketer Chris Gayle, according to The Guardian.

Coronavirus might have caught up with the world's fastest man. Olympic sprinting legend Usain Bolt has reportedly contracted COVID-19 just a week after hosting a star-studded birthday party. More on this story: https://t.co/4lLNkOAyRZ pic.twitter.com/8v7Hm1HxlM — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) August 24, 2020

Bolt released a video on social media on Monday saying that he was self-isolating as a precaution while waiting for the results of a COVID-19 following the party, but said he had “no symptoms.”

Later that same day, Jamaica’s Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, confirmed to the Jamaica Observer Bolt’s test had returned positive and that the sprinter had been formally notified.

The Observer also confirmed police were investigating the circumstances of Bolt’s party.

Bolt has yet to publicly comment on the result. His representatives did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, Sterling, who is currently still in Jamaica, tested negative for the virus, though will have to take another test upon his return to the United Kingdom, Sky Sports reported.

