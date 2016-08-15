Perfect photo shows how easily Usain Bolt dominates opponents in the 100m

Usain Bolt just won his third Olympic gold in the 100m sprint.

He only seemed to be taking the semi-final half-seriously ahead of the big race.

Halfway through the semi, he pulled away from the pack, and as he neared the finish line, checked his right and left to ensure he was in first.

That’s when he gave a big smile to the cameras. Getty’s Cameron Spencer caught the moment.

Other angles capture how much fun Bolt seemed to be having.

He even appeared to have some fun with Canada’s Andre De Grasse afterward.

Bolt’s 9.86 time was the fastest of the season. And he looked like he was celebrating before he even finished the race.

